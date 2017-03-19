'Hoos Reflect on Season and Look Ahead to Next Year

The Cavaliers picked a bad time to have an off-night shooting and there was nothing London Perrantes and the 'Hoos could do, to get back in the game.

"It was over," says Perrantes. "It was over for me. I couldn't do anything else to help extend that. To help extend my season, my career -- I did some things that I could be proud of but right now its tough."

The Cavaliers had no answer for Florida's size, especially with junior forward Isaiah Wilkins sidelined due to illness.

"Yeah, that affected us, of course," says head coach Tony Bennett. "I told this team a few nights ago they're one of my favorite teams. Take this game away and you can't take it away completely but to finish 11-7, to win 23 games, to make the tournament, to advance with the inexperience, and to stay together. We went through some of the losses. I admired that about them."

It was certainly not the story book ending London Perrantes and the ‘Hoos were hoping for, but for every ending, there's a new beginning.

Devon Hall, Marial Shayok, Darius Thompson, Jack Salt and Isaiah Wilkins all return next season.

Kyle guy, Ty Jerome and Mamadi Diakite are all just sophomores next year, and they finally have some tournament experience that they can build off of heading into next season, and the years to come.

"I can take a lot away," says Guy. "We won. There's a lot to be said about that and how much heart it took to win. How bad this hurts. This is something that nobody is going to forget in life and basketball. If we can use it as a learning experience and a stepping stone. We're going to be well off."

"It tells us in many ways that we weren't ready coming into the tournament," says Diakite. "We're going to grow from it next year. We're going to for sure come ready because this was a taste of how the NCAA looks. Its not like a season game where once you lose you have another chance. Its only one chance."