Former CBS News Correspondent Gives Discussion on 'Fake News'

A former network news correspondent spoke about the threat of fake news with the League of Women Voters in Charlottesville Sunday.

Former CBS news correspondent Wyatt Andrews is now a professor at the University of Virginia. Andrews says it’s important that people do a better job of analyzing their sources of new, especially during this presidency.

"Even if you are a supporter of Mr. Trump and are one of those citizens, like we all do, we want our president to succeed, you still want him to operate based on facts and we're not there with this president and that is new in our society," Andrews said.

Andrews showed videos to the audience to explain what fake news is. Examples included opinion talk shows and satire. He says it's important to share facts and be able to disagree.