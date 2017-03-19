City Council to Review Szakos' Resolution Against Trump Budget

A Charlottesville City Councilor is urging Congress to oppose President Trump's recommended increase in the defense budget.

Kristin Szakos drafted a resolution in opposition to the president's proposed budget, which calls for a significant increase in military spending. Earlier this month, City Council agreed to consider the resolution.

It says taxpayers in Charlottesville already pay around $113 million for the military. The resolution says that money could pay for 210 elementary school teacher salaries, medical care for 953 veterans, and healthcare for nearly 2,000 adults.

The resolution calls on Congress to reject the president's proposal and, instead, increase funding for human and environmental needs.

"It cuts things like Meals on Wheels, after school programming and school lunches, you know, the things that hit the most vulnerable members of our community. So what we are basically saying is spending money on military spending, and increasing that, isn't making us safer, we need to take care of people at home ," Szakos said.

If councilors pass the resolution, it will go to 5th District Rep. Tom Garrett (R). Szakos hopes it will push Garrett to reject the president's proposal.

Council will review the resolution at its meeting Monday night. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in Charlottesville City Hall.