Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office Charges Man with Home Invasion

A Schuyler man is behind bars in connection with an armed home invasion in Nelson County.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office charged 26-year-old Matthew Baber with breaking and entering with the intent to commit robbery and use of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Investigators say Baber was armed with a handgun when he broke into a home in the 4000 block of Glade Road Sunday.

A person in the home was not injured.

Baber is being held without bond.