13 UVA Men's Lax Falls in 11-10 Overtime to #3 Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 3 Notre Dame (4-1, 1-0 ACC) outlasted No. 13 Virginia (5-3, 0-2 ACC) in overtime, 11-10, on Saturday night at Klöckner Stadium. UVA has lost all three of its games this season by one goal. There was also a lightning delay in the first quarter that delayed the game for one hour and thirteen minutes.

“The team defense took a step forward today,” said Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany. “That first half was a bit of a struggle, especially in the second quarter where we felt like if we slid Notre Dame made us pay with some good passing and scoring from the outside. If we didn’t slide then they’d bury some shots.

“We challenged our men to be a little tougher with matchups and they did. We won more of our matchups as the game went on and that prevented us from having to do quick slides and leave people open. I am really happy with the way the team responded in that second half and the man-down situations. Notre Dame’s man-up is very effective and to keep them 0-for-3, I was really excited. I thought we took some good steps tonight.”

Virginia owned a 10-9 lead with 6:33 left to play after Mike D’Amario was fed on the crease from Michael Kraus. Notre Dame responded with a goal by Sergio Perkovic at 4:47, forcing the overtime period. UVA had a chance in the closing seconds, but a shot by Kraus was blocked out in front.

UVA won the overtime faceoff, but immediately turned the ball over. After a big time save by freshman goalie Griffin Thompson, making his first collegiate start, UVA was on the offensive. An errant UVA pass started the Notre Dame clear, which resulted in the game-winner by Ryder Garnsey. Long-pole Garrett Epple supplied the assist in what became somewhat of a transition opportunity.

The game started in the Fighting Irish’s favor. Notre Dame took an early 2-0 lead in the first quarter on goals by Perkovic and Mikey Wynne. Ryan Conrad and Kraus scored back-to-back goals to tie the game, 2-2, with 1:06 left in the first quarter. The rain delay came with 3:21 left in the first quarter, splitting the UVA run.

After Kraus’ goal, Notre Dame went on a 5-1 spurt to take a 7-3 lead with 6:58 left in the first half. Kraus scored his third of the half to cut UVA’s deficit to three goals, 7-4, heading into the intermission.

UVA went on a 5-1 sprint in the third quarter to take a 9-8 lead heading into the final frame. Dox Aitken capped the run with his 20th goal of the year at 1:04 in the third quarter. Aitken’s goal makes the freshman UVA’s all-time rookie midfielder goal scorer in program history.

Notre Dame held a 3-1 goal advantage in the fourth, setting up the overtime heroics by Garnsey.

Virginia won the battle of shots (42-31), ground balls (50-34), faceoffs (15-9), while turnovers (18-18) were the same and Notre Dame won the saves (14-7) battle.

Kraus led all scorers with five goals and seven points. The five goals were a career high.

Virginia is back in action on Saturday, March 25 when the Cavaliers travel to No. 14 Johns Hopkins in a clash for the Doyle Smith Cup. Faceoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN3.