Virginia's Season Ends with 65-39 NCAA Tournament Loss to Florida

Virginia's season came to an end Saturday night in Orlando with a 65-39 loss to Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 39 points were the fewest Virginia has scored in a game this season and is the fewest amount of points Virginia has ever scored in an NCAA Tournament game.

The Cavaliers shot 30.8 percent from the field. Florida shot 46 percent. Virginia's London Perrantes made just 2-of-11 shots in his final game at Virginia scoring just six points.

Perrantes said after the game, "Obviously, the guards were quick. They got into the ball. But I think it helps when they have, obviously, like Coach said, length in the frontcourt. So if you get by that first guy, you're meeting some athletic, tall guys in the paint. Obviously, when we got some open looks, we didn't hit those either. So they kind of just packed that paint and basically dared us to make a three. I think we made one tonight. I don't think you're going to win a game like that."

UVa coach Tony Bennett says, "First, Florida played a terrific game. You saw a really good defensive team play against a team that was really struggling offensively. But you can see why they're good -- their quickness, their athleticism. The thing that was frustrating is we really accomplished a lot this year. To end that way is obviously what really stings. It really does. London's had such an amazing career. It's just part of life. I could hear the Xavier guys. They were right next to our locker room. The way they were celebrating after their big win. The thrill of victory, and then you get the agony of defeat. You feel that."

Bennett adds, "But that's life. We'll grow from it. Our returners have got some valuable experiences, and we've got work to do, that's obvious.

But, again, I want to tell you Florida played a heck of a defensive game, and we were very poor offensively. They got some length behind. London and I talked about it. That quickness up front and that length behind protecting the rim was very challenging for us, and we didn't shoot it well when we got some looks. That's what happens."

Virginia guards Devon Hall, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome combined to shoot 0-for-10 from the field. The Cavaliers made just 1-of-14 three-pointers.

Redshirt freshman Mamadi Diakite got his first career start and led the 'Hoos with nine points. Jack Salt added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Virginia finishes the season with a record of 23-11.