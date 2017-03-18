University of Virginia Hosts Weekend Conference on Black Girlhood

Women from all over the world are teaming up in Charlottesville to break stereotypes and analyze what it's like to grow up as a black girl.

The University of Virginia hosted the two-day "Global History of Black Girlhood Conference". Organizers say they wanted to have an open conversation on the issues black girls are facing today.

"Black girlhood is always a category that individuals struggle with in a way," Lakisha Simmons said.

Simmons organized the conference at UVA because she wanted to start an international conversation.

"So putting into conversation what it's like to grow up as a black girl in the United States, in Charlottesville, and in all these different locales," Simmons said.

Simmons says black women throughout history have struggled with their identities.

"I always knew what other people thought of me. Sometimes that wasn't always a good thing, to be a black girl. You weren't always considered beautiful or smart,” Simmons said.

"I've been an activist pretty much all my life," Beverly Palesa Ditsie said.

Ditsie is a national activist in South Africa. She says modern day activism requires collaboration.

"Some of us have been activists since the '60s. So we need to be learning from each other instead of reinventing the wheel because we've been there," Ditsie said.

Filmmaker Abigail Kayser recently worked with students in Charlottesville schools.

"We specifically focused on opportunities that are available to black girls in your communities but also dispositions that they have within themselves," Kayser said.

She says conferences like this are examples of communities evolving and embracing the positivity of black girlhood.

"There's so much in your community for them to pull from and so many people to rely on," Kayser said.

The Harrison Institute at UVA has research and artwork from the conference on display in the Small Special Collections Library.