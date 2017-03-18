Albemarle Supervisor Hosts Town Hall for White Hall Community

People who live in the White Hall District of Albemarle County are sharing how they want their tax dollars spent.

The Board of Supervisors is on a quickly approaching the April 18 deadline for a budget. Supervisor Ann Mallek held a town hall Saturday morning to hear people's concerns, and they weren't shy about speaking up.

"If you don’t get involved then things can get passed that you don't like," Gary Grant from Earlysville said.

That's what brought veterans, police officers, and community members from the White Hall District together under one roof; they set differences aside, to talk county spending.

"Sometimes we don't agree and people come expecting to not to agree, and that’s okay, but I always learn what's important to the people and have often modified what I thought based on what I learned at these meetings," Mallek said.

A total of $397 million is on the table in the latest Albemarle County budget.

"Rapidly the decision time is coming in April when they will approve the tax rate and the budget so people need to let em know what's going on," Grant said.

One of the hot button issues is a new senior center.

"The county would invest capital dollars toward the building structure, the same way the YMCA was invested in by the city and the county," Mallek said.

Some people are worried about taxpayer dollars funding the facility.

"There are concerns that it is a membership club," Mallek said.

"I have very serious feelings about government taking public money and giving it away for private purposes," Grant said.

Mallek says it's important for people to speak up, because the details of the proposed budget are still being worked out.

"That determination has not yet been voted on fully. So April 11 public hearing is very important people should come and talk to us," Mallek said.

This was Mallek's final town hall of the budget season. The next public hearing on the budget and tax rate is April 11. The board expects to approve the county budget a week later.