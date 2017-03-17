NBC29 Speaks With Former US Attorney for Western District of Virginia

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy spoke with NBC29 on Friday March 17th

A short-list of lawyers to become the next United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia is circulating.

On Friday NBC29 sat down with the former attorney for the district, Tim Heaphy, to get a sense of the criminal justice priorities the next top prosecutor will face.

There will soon be a new top prosecutor working in the federal court house in Charlottesville.

The jurisdiction extends from Harrisonburg to Abingdon. Heaphy held that position until 2014, and his successor, John P. Fishwick announced he was stepping down last December and the position has been temporarily held by his deputy Rick Mountcastle.

“Has general responsibility for public safety in this part of Virginia,” said Heaphy.

But the job is about a lot more than just prosecuting crime.

“You have to do what you can to prevent people from stepping behind those who you prosecute, they'll just do the same thing and you don't really solve the problem,” said Heaphy.

Heaphy sees a few priorities for the district, including addressing the opioid and heroin addiction epidemic.

“And that's one where we have to bring that comprehensive approach, we have to target people who are bringing it and are making money bringing in heroin, but you also have to do the prevention work,” said Heaphy.

He says gang violence is also facing Central Virginia.

“There are gangs afoot in idyllic communities like Charlottesville and they need to be targeted, they need to be identified, and they need to be brought to justice,” said Heaphy.

He emphasizes that prevention is the key.

“But we also have to make sure there are alternatives for young people so they can help avoid the lure of gang membership,” said Heaphy.

Virginia Sixth District Congressman Bob Goodlatte's office has put forward names for consideration, but the Trump administration must officially nominate someone who would be confirmed by the full Senate.