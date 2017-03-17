'Hoos Set to Face Florida in NCAA Tournament without Isaiah Wilkins

UVA junior forward Isaiah Wilkins likely won't play Saturday in Virginia's second round NCAA Tournament game against Florida. Tipoff is at about 8:40pm televised by TNT.

Wilkins has a virus that he can't seem to recover from. Wilkins has started 28 of Virginia's 33 games this season and is averaging 26.5 minutes per game. He averages 6.8 points and six rebounds per game.

Virginia played a five guard lineup in its first round win over UNC-Wilmington, but that won't happen Saturday against the much bigger Florida Gators.

The 'Hoos have guys that must step up. Senior guard London Perrantes is playing in the NCAA Tournament round of 32 for the fourth straight year and says that experience is important.

Perrantes says, "It'll help a lot, experience is helpful with anytime right now. I've been here before, just try to go out and play the way we play, play the way we have the last four years and try to get another W."

Wilkins says, "I'll use my voice to talk to our guys, obviously be there for moral support. I'm obviously going to be a part of the game in one way or another, I'll be talking with our bigs, just cheering these guys on trying to get a win."

UVA freshman Kyle Guy says, "It's next guy up, everyone is going to have to be ready I wish like hell he was playing. He's awesome to play with. It's a good opportunity for Mamadi and Jared and Jack to get a lot of good reps. If we are fortunate enough to win tomorrow's and Isaiah's back (for the 3rd round) we're going to be that much deeper and more experienced."

UVa redshirt freshman Mamadi Diakite says, "We need to be very good defensively against this team because they're really good in transition and they have guys who can put the ball on the floor and drive. They are very athletic and fast down the court so we need to have an A+ effort at getting back on defense."

Florida has a record of a record of 25-8 and is a 1.5 point favorite for Saturday's game against UVA.