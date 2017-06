Runners from the 2016 Ten Miler

About 2,000 people will pound the pavement Saturday in the Charlottesville Ten Miler.

That means drivers in downtown Charlottesville will see some closures for the race route, which starts at Massie Road and proceeds through downtown.

The race starts at 7:15 a.m.

This year, proceeds benefit the 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, Foothills Child Advocacy Center and Literacy Volunteers of Charllotesville-Albemarle.