Virginia Distillery Company Wins Award for Whiskey

Just in time for Saint Patrick's Day, one Nelson County business just got a big award for its whiskey.

Virginia Distillery Company in Lovingston won Best American Single Malt Whiskey from the World Whiskies Award.

The company partners with a group in Scotland who does the primary distillation and maturation for the whiskey.

Then it takes the product and ages it in port wine barrels from local vineyards like Veritas and King Family.

"We use 100% malted barley, versus bourbon which would be heavily corn based, or ryes that would be rye based, and we think that using a grain that really shows through through the whiskey is important," said Gareth Moore, the CEO of Virginia Distillery Company.

Distillery ages the whiskey for up to 18 months to give it a sweeter fruit flavor.