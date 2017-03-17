Quantcast

14th Street Bridge Receives St. Patrick's Day Gift


CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A moving truck got wedged under the 14th Street bridge this morning about 10 a.m. in Charlottesville.

Officers responded and started directing traffic around the accident while crews worked to free the Ryder van.

The top of the truck is damaged, but the driver is fine.

