Gov. McAuliffe Vetoes Restricting Local Decision Making on Wages

Press Release from Office of Governor Terry McAuliffe:

Governor Terry McAuliffe today vetoed House Bill 1753, which would restrict local governments from making their own decisions about the wages that contractors pay employees. The Governor’s full veto statement is below:

March 17, 2017

Pursuant to Article V, Section 6, of the Constitution of Virginia, I veto House Bill 1753, which would prohibit a local government from requiring that its contractors have a wage floor or other benefit above what is required by state or federal law.

In recent years, several local governments have required contractors to pay certain wage levels in contracts with localities. These initiatives have provided access to qualified, high-skilled workers and contractors and successfully addressed significant cost-of-living and workforce disparities in these localities.

The ability of other local governments to make this choice should be supported, not limited. Decisions regarding municipal contracts should be made by local leaders who fully understand local needs, and the needs of their workforce.

Accordingly, I veto this bill.

Sincerely,

Terence R. McAuliffe