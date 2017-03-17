UVA Med Students Celebrate Residence Reveal on 'Match Day'

The class of 2017 at the University of Virginia School of Medicine is celebrating some exciting news.

The school's annual match day ceremony kicked off Friday morning at Old Cabell Hall.

All across the country when the clock struck noon, soon-to-be doctors tore open their envelopes to see where they will go to further their training as residents this summer.

It's often a very emotional time for the students.

“It's very exciting, because none of them know where they're going. So at noon they'll figure out where they spend the next three to seven years of their lives,” Randolph Canterbury, UVA School of Medicine dean, said.”

The student's placements are generated by a computer algorithm, spreading them out all across the country.