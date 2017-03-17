Hershey Plans to Expand Plant in Stuarts Draft

Hershey Plans to Expand Plant in Stuarts DraftPosted: Updated:
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WVIR) -
The Hershey plant in Stuarts Draft plans to add 69 new jobs and spend millions on new equipment.
The Virginia Jobs Investment Program is helping with funding, recruitment and training.
The program will also support training for 140 current workers.
This marks the eighth expansion for the Hershey plant in the valley since it opened in 1980.
