Several Arrested, Charged in Connection to Shooting in Bolling Ave. Area

The Charlottesville Police Department is charging several men they believe were involved in a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Authorities are charging 20-year-old Tyrek Wells and 19-year-old Quintus Brooks with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Well is also facing a felony count of eluding police. Eighteen-year-old Cy-Lamarr Rojas is charged with malicious wounding, as well as possession of a firearm after being a convicted of a felony.

The charges stem from an incident in the area of 6th Street SE and Bolling Avenue in Charlottesville Thursday, March 16.

Officers were called out to the area around 10:45 a.m., where they found a 17 year old suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The suspects had driven away from the scene in a Jeep Cherokee before police had arrived. A police vehicle soon located and forced the suspect SUV off the road in the Stonehenge neighborhood, off Rio Road.

According to police, the suspects tried to escape on foot, and that one of the men received minor injuries while being caught by a police K-9.

The victim was arrested by detectives following his release from the hospital. The teenager is charged with attempted malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"We're still investigating what led up to the shooting. We are getting information in from the community and we're following up on all leads as they come in," said Charlottesville Police Lt. DJ Harris.

Police believe they have all those involved in the incident under arrest, but still want to hear from any eye witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

The suspects in the chase are being held at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail pending further criminal proceedings, while the teenager who was shot is being held at the Blue Ridge Detention Center.

The Charlottesville Police Department says additional charges are pending.

Editor's Note: Police had previously said four men were detained in connection to the shooting, and that the victim was 16 years old.