Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:



The Charlottesville Fire Department works to educate the community to highlight National Poison Prevention Week.



The city of Charlottesville is fortunate to have The Blue Ridge Poison Center (BRPC) within our community. The BRPC provides quick access to information for our local hospitals and public safety departments.



The ultimate goal is to mitigate the number of people who are involved in poisonings each year.



Poisonings are the leading cause of injury-related death in the United States. Each year, more than 2 million people swallow or have some contact with a poisonous substance. About half of these poisonings occur in children under the age of 6. The majority of accidental poisonings occur in the home. Many poisonings take place when parents or caregivers are home but not paying attention to their family member. The most dangerous potential poisons are medications, cleaning products, pesticides, furniture polish and carbon monoxide.



Safety tips:

Use child-resistant containers whenever possible. Never refer to medications as “candy”. Read the label on all medicines and products, to follow directions exactly. Use measuring devices that come with medications. Don’t Guess-Be Sure of dose. Store all medications, pesticides and laundry products out of the reach of children. Keep all products in their original containers. Don’t store in unmarked bottles. Do not mix household products together; this could make a poisonous gas. Install carbon monoxide alarms Store the poison center phone number on every phone: 1-800-222-1222.

https://med.virginia.edu/brpc/

https://www.aap.org/en-us/about-the-aap/aap-press-room/news-features-and-safety-tips/Pages/Poison-Prevention-and-Treatment-Tips-.aspx

https://poisonhelp.hrsa.gov/index.html

http://www.aapcc.org/