Commonwealth Transportation Board Seeks Public Input On Projects

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

Richmond, Va.- The public is invited to share comments on transportation projects that have been scored and recommended for funding through Virginia’s data-driven, prioritization process. This process was used to score more than 400 transportation projects proposed by localities and regional planning bodies across the state. The scoring is a key part of a law, referred to as SMART SCALE, to facilitate investment of limited tax dollars in the right transportation projects. The public is also invited to share comments on other non-SMART SCALE projects as well as new projects valued in excess of $25 million.



Following the public meetings listed below, public comments will be considered by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) as it develops the FY 2018-2023 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP). The SYIP allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation projects. The CTB will select the final list of scored as well as approved projects to be included in the SYIP. All federally eligible projects in the six-year improvement program will be included in the federally required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to document how Virginia will obligate its federal funds.



The meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. in each of the locations except as noted below (a formal comment period will be held at each meeting):



Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Salem – Holiday Inn Valley View

3315 Ordway Drive

Roanoke, VA 24017



Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Hampton Roads – Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization

723 Woodlake Drive

Chesapeake, VA 23320



Monday, April 10, 2017

Fredericksburg – Germanna

Community College Center for Workforce & Community Education

10000 Germanna Point Drive

Fredericksburg, VA 22408



Thursday, April 13, 2017

Bristol – Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center

One Partnership Cir.

Abingdon, VA 24210



Thursday, April 20, 2017

Lynchburg – Lynchburg District Office

Ramey Memorial Auditorium

4303 Campbell Avenue (Route 501)

Lynchburg, VA 24501

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Culpeper – District Office, Auditorium

1601 Orange Road

Culpeper, VA 22701



Thursday, April 27, 2017

Staunton – Blue Ridge Community College, Plecker Center for Continuing Education,

One College Lane

Weyers Cave, VA 24486



Monday, May 1, 2017

Richmond – District Office Auditorium

2430 Pine Forest Drive

Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Northern Virginia – District Office, Potomac Room

4975 Alliance Drive

Fairfax, VA 22030

*Meeting starts at 6 p.m.



Online sources

Scored projects recommended for funding



Project prioritization information

Six-Year Improvement Program:

http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/syp-default.asp

http://www.drpt.virginia.gov/about-us/finance-procurement/syip/



You can also submit your comments by email or mail by May 16, 2017:



For roads and highways: Six-YearProgram@VDOT.Virginia.gov or Infrastructure Investment Director, Virginia Department of Transportation 1401 East Broad St., Richmond, VA 23219.



For transit and rail: DRPTPR@drpt.virginia.gov or Public Information Office, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation 600 East Main Street, Suite 2102, Richmond VA, 23219.

SMART SCALE background:

Law requires projects to be scored based on how they ease congestion; improve economic development, accessibility to jobs, safety and environmental quality; and, support transportation-efficient land use. Projects in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads score higher if they reduce congestion. Projects in other parts of the state score higher if they increase economic development, or improve safety. The Commonwealth held numerous sessions with localities to incorporate their input in developing the scoring system.

Projects meet scoring requirements if they are eligible for funding under the High Priority Projects Program and the District Grant Program. In addition, projects must demonstrate that they meet a need identified in the Commonwealth’s long-range plan, VTrans2040, which examines Corridors of Statewide Significance, regional networks and improvements to promote urban development areas. The CTB must consider highway, transit, rail, road operational improvements and transportation demand projects, including vanpooling and ridesharing.

Projects funded with federal safety dollars, and projects that rehabilitate aging pavements and bridges are exempted from scoring.

Once projects are scored and public input is received, the CTB will select projects to be funded and included in the six-year improvement program by July 1, 2017.