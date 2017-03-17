Quantcast

Augusta County School Board Seeks to Fill Vacancy

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Augusta County school leaders are looking to fill a vacancy on the board.

Jeremy Shifflett resigned from the board last month, leaving the Beverley Manor District without representation.

Three candidates have put their names in for the seat: Breyette Lorntz Covington, Nancy Meeks, and Donna Wells.

The Augusta County School Board will interview the candidates next Thursday and name the interim member during its April meeting.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005.

