Augusta County School Board Seeks to Fill Vacancy

Members of the Augusta County School Board (FILE IMAGE)

Augusta County school leaders are looking to fill a vacancy on the board.

Jeremy Shifflett resigned from the board last month, leaving the Beverley Manor District without representation.

Three candidates have put their names in for the seat: Breyette Lorntz Covington, Nancy Meeks, and Donna Wells.

The Augusta County School Board will interview the candidates next Thursday and name the interim member during its April meeting.