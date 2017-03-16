Quantcast

Augusta Co. School Board Approves Budget for Next Year

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Augusta County School Board adopted its budget for next year, which includes a raise for staff.

The school board approved a $103.6 million balanced budget at Thursday’s meeting.

The school board is giving staff a two percent pay increase and bus drivers will receive a 5.2 percent pay increase.

School leaders hoped to do more, but the money isn't there.

The state did support the schools with a two percent raise, but the reality is it doesn't even cover a fifth of the cost for Augusta County.

“The state’s share of a two percent raise after you factor in the composite index, the fact that they only give that to SOQ people, and that it was for only half a year, it didn't amount to a lot, but we're thankful for $266,000,” said David Shiflett with the Augusta County School Board.

The price for the board to give all school employees a two percent raise is $1.4 million.
 

