Charlottesville City Council: City Impacted by Trump’s Proposed Budget

Charlottesville City Council members are trying to figure out what to do if President Donald Trump slashes funding for the city's affordable housing programs. Those funding cuts were in the Trump’s budget released Thursday.

Millions of dollars for the city's affordable housing program come out of federal grants through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. If passed, the president's budget would completely eliminate these programs.

Affordable housing is already on the minds of city councilors when it comes to next year's budget.

“To make sure that teachers, firemen, administrative people who work in the city can actually live in the city,” said Charlottesville City Councilor Bob Fenwick.

Hours before Thursday night's budget work session, councilors found out that Trump's budget would completely defund three essential grants that pay for part of the city's affordable housing programs.

“Somebody is going to have to make up the difference,” Fenwick said.

If Congress approves the president's budget, three policies would be defunded - community development block grants which pay for improvements in at risk communities like 10th and Page and Fifeville, down payment assistance for low income families, and funds for the Charlottesville Redevelopment Housing Authority to modernize public housing in the city.

“So we're talking about millions and millions of dollars that currently are provided by the federal government to assist us as a local city,” said Kathy Galvin, Charlottesville City Council member.

The city already increased its contribution to the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund by $1.6 million this year before the cuts were made public, but it wouldn't be enough to cover all the programs cut.

“It's just incredibly ill advised and I don't think we know how we would replace it,” said Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer.

At its meeting on Monday night, Charlottesville City Council will be taking up a resolution to officially oppose Trump's budget

Individual councilors are also meeting with federal representatives to ask them not to vote for cuts.