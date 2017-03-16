Quantcast

US Senator Mark Warner Speaks Out Against Proposed Budget

WASHINGTON, DC (WVIR) -

Concerned about federal funding for the state, United States Senator Mark Warner (D – Virginia) is speaking out about the president's proposed budget.

Warner made his remarks Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

He says the proposal includes cuts in funding to the Environmental Protection Agency and slashes the federal workforce.

The Democrat also says the spending plan eliminates funding for the Chesapeake Bay Cleanup Program and Appalachian Regional Commission Grants.

“He's dramatically cut education, infrastructure, research, and development. Let me tell you a little bit about how that would affect Virginia specifically, Virginia relies on a lot of federal dollars because of our proximity to Washington in terms of agencies, but also because many of our natural assets,” Warner explained.

Warner says there is an overall and reasonable way to make budget cuts.

    Reported by Henry Graff

