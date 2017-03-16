New Student Center Opens on UVA Corner

Students at the University of Virginia now have a new space to relax. The 1515 Student Center officially opened Thursday.

Its name comes from the building's address, 1515 University Avenue, right on the UVA Corner.

The opening kicked off with remarks by UVA faculty and students, followed by a ribbon cutting.

Students helped to plan and design their new space.

"The feel of the building moves from most fluid on the basement, to least fluid on the second floor, and then this floor is a landing space for people to come and sit and hangout… hangout at Crumbs, our dessert bar,” said Brittany Hsieh, fourth year student.

The building consists of a recreational area and rooms for studying and rehearsals.

Students say they want it to be an inclusive, alcoholic free space for all to enjoy.