Quantcast

New Student Center Opens on UVA Corner

Posted: Updated:
1515 Student Center on the UVA Corner 1515 Student Center on the UVA Corner
Brittany Hsieh, fourth year student Brittany Hsieh, fourth year student
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Students at the University of Virginia now have a new space to relax. The 1515 Student Center officially opened Thursday.

Its name comes from the building's address, 1515 University Avenue, right on the UVA Corner.

The opening kicked off with remarks by UVA faculty and students, followed by a ribbon cutting.

Students helped to plan and design their new space.

"The feel of the building moves from most fluid on the basement, to least fluid on the second floor, and then this floor is a landing space for people to come and sit and hangout… hangout at Crumbs, our dessert bar,” said Brittany Hsieh, fourth year student. 

The building consists of a recreational area and rooms for studying and rehearsals.

Students say they want it to be an inclusive, alcoholic free space for all to enjoy. 

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.