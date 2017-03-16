McGrady’s Irish Pub Returning for One Day

McGrady's Irish Pub will return for one day on March 17

A Charlottesville restaurant is going back to the future for St. Patrick's Day.

McGrady's Irish Pub is taking over its old location from Cho's for one day only – Friday March 17.

There will be drink specials, giveaways, and live music out on the new deck.

For a twist, Irish nachos will be served.

The celebration will start at 11 a.m. and last until 1 a.m.