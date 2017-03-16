Riggleman Leaves Virginia Gubernatorial Race

Denver Riggleman (Photo courtesy Facebook) NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Distillery co-owner Denver Riggleman says he is ending his campaign for governor.
Riggleman, who co-owns Silverback Distillery with his wife Christine, released a statement on his Facebook page Thursday, March 16. He cities family health and resource shortages as some of his reasons for leaving the gubernatorial race.
Riggleman officially launched his campaign from the Nelson County-based distillery on January 14, and was seeking the Republican Party's nomination.
Corey Stewart, state Senator Frank Wagner and political strategist Ed Gillespie are still in the race to be the GOP’s candidate for governor.
03/16/2017 Statement from Denver Riggleman:
Unfortunately, I am ending my campaign for Governor today. Our message was resonating around the state, we have been finishing atop almost every straw and online poll, we were catching fire. This has been amazing, but it's not over yet.
Here is my statement on the matter:
"Based on business considerations, resource shortages, and family health issues, I have no other choice but to suspend my campaign for Governor today. I want to thank everyone who has supported me, and those that were willing to donate to our cause. Their sacrifices will not be in vain, because the Whiskey Rebellion will continue. Stay tuned."