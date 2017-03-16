Riggleman Leaves Virginia Gubernatorial Race

Distillery co-owner Denver Riggleman says he is ending his campaign for governor.

Riggleman, who co-owns Silverback Distillery with his wife Christine, released a statement on his Facebook page Thursday, March 16. He cities family health and resource shortages as some of his reasons for leaving the gubernatorial race.

Riggleman officially launched his campaign from the Nelson County-based distillery on January 14, and was seeking the Republican Party's nomination.

Corey Stewart, state Senator Frank Wagner and political strategist Ed Gillespie are still in the race to be the GOP’s candidate for governor.