Cavaliers Survive & Advance in NCAA Tournament, Beat UNC-Wilmington 76-71

The Virginia men's basketball team rallied from a 15-point first half deficit to defeat 12-seed UNC-Wilmington 76-71 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Orlando.

UVa advances to face 4-seed Florida on Saturday. The Gators beat East Tennessee State 80-65 in a first round game.

Senior London Perrantes scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half. Junior Marial Shayok added a career-high 23 off the bench.

Perrantes scored five points in the final five minutes, despite suffering what he called a stinger to his elbow.

Perrantes says, "There was no way I was going to sit out for the last five minutes, especially my last tournament for sure, even if I couldn't feel my arm I was going to go out there and do something. I'm happy for my guys, I came in here and we all celebrated, its a huge win, a tournament win against anybody is huge. Sorry I didn't crack a smile on the court but here you guys got one now."

Devon Hall says, "These are going to be dogfights no matter who we are playing. We know that that is a good team we're playing against. They came out and jumped on us early, we hit a bunch of shots and just made some adjustments.

Shayok says, "There really was no panic. The game is all about runs, we just made our run and try to stay together and just play for one-another. I just wanted to be aggressive and attack. Just trusting my work, trusting everything I worked on in the off-season, it showed today."

Shayok hit a jumper with 0:26 left to give UVa a 75-71 lead, after the Seahawks' Devontae Cacok made a layup with 0:54 remaining to cut the advantage to just two.

Virginia shot 50-percent from the floor (26-of-52) against the Hawks, and made 7-of-17 three-pointers.

At times, the Cavaliers switched to a five guard lineup to best matchup with UNCW.

UVa coach Tony Bennett says, "There's not a team in the ACC that's like that. I mean, I think Virginia Tech is really hard to guard and Notre Dame, how they spread you out with their guys. There's certain things, but it's just -- they're quick. They're small. They have unconventional shots.

Kevin does a great job. He's built a really good program in his three years there. But that was really unique to what we have seen all year in terms of that.

Again, it was just sort of adjusting. We were switching every ball screen, and Jack came in in the second half, and I said, no, we need another adjustment. I thought Jack did a good job defensively. These guys knew they had to fight defensively to handle all of their spread-ball screens."

The Wahoos held UNCW to 41-percent shooting (26-of-61).

UVa trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half, but battled back to take a 30-29 lead at halftime.