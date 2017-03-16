UVA Honors Student Who Died in World War I

A University of Virginia student was honored for his service during World War I on Thursday. This Sunday will mark 100 years since James McConnell's death during the war.

McConnell was shot down and killed during aerial combat with two German planes above the Somme battlefields in France on March 19, 1917. He was one of the original American pilots in the Lafayette Escadrille, a squad of volunteer largely American pilots in France in World War I.

His legacy lives on in the form of a statue on on the plaza of Clemons Library that was dedicated in 1919.

Prior to the war McConnell was an undergraduate and a law student at UVA. He wrote a book during the war about his experiences called Flying for France. Descendants, UVA faculty, and university staff gathered at the ceremony. Speakers included UVA President Teresa Sullivan.

"The example of idealism and courage is something that we hope our students will pay attention to and learn something. he was a great contributor as a student but more than that he sought to contribute on a bigger stage," said Sullivan.

UVA will also host a temporary exhibition of McConnell’s letters and artifacts at the Special Collections Library.