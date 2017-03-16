UVa Football Players Look to Impress on NFL Pro Timing Day

The Virginia football team held its Pro Timing Day on Thursday morning at the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility.

Scouts from twenty-six NFL teams were in attendance to watch eleven Cavalier players compete in drills like the vertical leap, the bench press, and the broad jump.

Running back Taquan Mizzell was timed at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Quarterback Matt Johns was looking to impress the scouts with throws to his receivers.

Johns says, "We had it on a script, and handed it to all the scouts and said if you want to see anything else, you can. They didn't tell us that they wanted to see anything else, because we were making all the NFL throws. It was a lot of fun to compete with these guys today."

"It was a dream come true, to be honest," says wide receiver Keeon Johnson. "Just getting to this part of my life is a big step for me, and I wanted to make sure I made a good first impression. I talked with a few scouts. Pretty much overall they said I did a good job, and turned some heads. That was the goal."

Defensive tackle Donte Wilkins says he received a lot of positive feedback from the scouts.

"I feel like I did great," says Wilkins. "I left it all out there. I gave it everything I had. That's all I could do. It was one last time in front of these NFL scouts. It was the best stage you could ask for."

Strong safety Kelvin Rainey adds, "I was definitely nervous at first. You have about an hour or two to put everything you worked for your whole life onto the field, so it's a little nerve-wracking."