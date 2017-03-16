Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam Visits University of Virginia

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam spent the morning talking with students at the University of Virginia about their concerns.

The Democracy Fellowship Program at UVA's Center for Politics held the forum.

Students heard Northam's stance on the economy and immigration and asked him questions about the future of those issues in the commonwealth.

A lot of students here were from other countries, and it was interesting to hear of some of their concerns, their fears about whats going on with immigration status in Virginia and in this country. So if there's anything I can do to welcome people to Virginia," said Northam.

Northam says he wants to reassure those students of the commonwealth's commitment to diversity and inclusion.