PVCC Hosts 33rd Annual Job Fair March 22

Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:



Charlottesville, Va. – Piedmont Virginia Community College's 33rd Annual Job Fair on Wednesday, March 22, will offer students, alumni and community members an opportunity to find jobs and internships with a host of Central Virginia employers.



Scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in PVCC's Main Building at 501 College Drive, the event will feature employers in health care, manufacturing, administrative support, retail, financial services, hospitality, construction, law enforcement and more. Wegmans, University of Virginia, University of Virginia Health System and Sentara Healthcare will be recruiting for both entry-level and advanced positions.



Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally, bring their résumés, and be prepared to network, obtain employment information and gain experience talking to employers.



Free parking will be available at the Stultz Center on PVCC's campus, and a shuttle bus will take attendees to the Main Building.



PVCC's Job Fair is sponsored by Charlottesville Radio Group, Melody Robbins Photography, Monticello Media, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Central Virginia, The Daily Progress, Virginia’s Staffing Choice, Albemarle County Transportation Services, Facilities Management – UVA, Family Dermatology of Albemarle, and Home Instead Senior Care.



For more information about the job fair, including a complete list of participating employers, visit www.pvcc.edu/jobfair or call 434.961.5264.