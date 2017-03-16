Updated: Charlottesville Police Investigate Shooting Near 6th Street SE

SUV driven by a man suspected of being involved in a shooting near Bolling Avenue

Gunshot victim being transported from scene along 6th Street SE in Charlottesville

Authorities on the scene of a shooting near 6th Street SE in Charlottesville

Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Bolling Avenue near 6th Street SE.

Officers were called out to the area around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, March 16.

Witnesses tell NBC29 that multiple gunshots were fired, possibly eight rounds total.

A 16-year-old victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police aren’t releasing the victim’s name because he is a minor.

Witnesses told officers four men drove away in an SUV after the gunfire erupted.

Troopers with Virginia State Police and Albemarle County police officers assisted in searching for the suspect Jeep Cherokee.

A police vehicle located and forced the SUV off the road in the Stonehenge neighborhood, off Rio Road.

"One of the officers say they broke the axle," said witness Patsy Ramos.

"He came squealing into here for some strange reason, almost hit the black car, and then lock his brakes up and hit the curb really hard. And I guess they realized when the tire fell off they were done, because they streaked out of the car and were gone," said witness Mike Ramos.

"The suspects then ran from the vehicle, and all four of those were apprehended," said Charlottesville Police Captain Victor Mitchell.

One of the suspects was caught by a police K-9, and was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

Police have not released the names of the men detained at this time, nor have announced any charges they may be facing.

No officers were injured.

"They got them. Everybody's fine. The cops are all fine. That's what's important and they did a great job," Ramos said.

Charlottesville High School and Walker Elementary School were on lockdown briefly during the chase.

The case is currently under investigation, though authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident.