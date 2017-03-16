'Waltons' Reunion Bringing 15 Cast Members to Virginia

SCHUYLER, Va. (AP) - Fifteen former cast members of the hit TV show "The Waltons" are returning to Virginia for a reunion weekend.

The Nelson County Times reports (http://bit.ly/2nbxPlc ) the Waltons Mountain Museum in Schuyler will host the 45th anniversary reunion later this month. The events are also planned to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the death of the show's creator, Earl Hamner Jr.

Hamner, a Schuyler native and prolific writer, died in March 2016 at age 92.

"The Waltons," which aired for nine seasons, drew upon his Depression-era upbringing. It won more than a dozen Emmys.

Among the 15 cast members returning for the events is Michael Learned, who played Olivia Walton.

Events will include autograph signings, a screening of a documentary and a memorial service for Hamner.

