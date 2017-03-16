Hokies and VCU Rams Ready to Dance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - No. 8 seed Wisconsin (25-9) vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech (22-10)



First round, East region, Buffalo, New York; 9:40 p.m. EDT.



BOTTOM LINE: This group of Badgers is tournament tough with 11 NCAA wins and three Sweet 16 appearances over the past three seasons - more than any other school. Wisconsin has made the national quarterfinals five times in the past six years. Virginia Tech is in the NCAA field for the first time since 2007.



ALL ALONE: Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ was the only player in the nation to lead his team in scoring (14.6), rebounding (8.6), assists (3.0), blocks (1.6) and steals (2.3) during conference play.



B1G BEATERS: The Hokies already have two wins over Big Ten opponents this season, defeating Nebraska and Michigan in back-to-back games in November. This is only Virginia Tech's second game against Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Hokies 74-72 in 2008.



KEONIG'S KLUTCH: When the clock is ticking down, Badgers guard Bronson Koenig isn't afraid to put it up. He's made 34 of 66 3-pointers in the final five minutes over the past two seasons.



BUZZING ALONG: Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams has turned around the school's program in just three seasons. Williams came to Blacksburg, Virginia, after six seasons at Marquette, where he led the Golden Eagles to five NCAA appearances and a regional final in 2012-13. Williams went 3-3 against Wisconsin while at Marquette.



SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - No. 7 seed Saint Mary's (28-4) vs. No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth University (26-8)



First round, West region; Salt Lake City; 7:20 p.m. EDT.



BOTTOM LINE: This should be a clash of styles. Saint Mary's runs a deliberate offense to go along with the No. 2 scoring defense in the nation. VCU wants to speed up the pace of play and get out in transition. Whichever team controls the style of play has an advantage.



BIT OF EVERYTHING: Saint Mary's 6-foot-11 center Jock Landale leads the team in points (16.8 per game), rebounds (9.3) and blocks (1.2).



TOURNEY EXPERIENCE: VCU's JeQuan Lewis, Doug Brooks, Mo Alie-Cox, Torey Burston and Jordan Burgess are playing in their fourth NCAA Tournament. The program has gone to seven straight, including the 2011 Final Four.



FROM DOWN UNDER: Saint Mary's features seven players from Australia on the roster. The pipeline began during Randy Bennett's first season in 2001-02 and has included NBA champions Patty Mills and Matthew Dellavedova.



THORN IN THE SIDE: Three of Saint Mary's four losses were to Gonzaga, the No. 1 seed in the West. The teams would play for a fourth time if they both advance to the regional final.



___