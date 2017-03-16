'Hoos & Gators Aim to Avoid Upsets in Orlando

The 5-seed Virginia Cavaliers and 4-Seed Florida Gators are aiming at avoiding a first round upset in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Since 1985, a 12-seed has upset a 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament 46 times.

The 'Hoos face 12-seed UNC Wilmington and the Gators play 13-seed East Tennessee State.

UNC Wilmington hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2002. The Seahawks nearly upset Duke last year as a 13-seed, but ended up losing by eight after leading at halftime.

UNCW senior guard Denzel Ingram says "It definitely gives us an experience, we know what to expect now. Last year we wanted to win but we were just happy we finally made it I think we're a lot more hungry, a lot more focused."

The 'Hoos haven't lost in the first round since losing to Florida in 2012 in Omaha, but getting past the round of 64 will be tougher if Isaiah Wilkins can't play due to strep throat.

Wilkins says, "I aint practiced all week. I go to practice but I don't do anything. I've been resting since we got back from New York, I'll probably be a game-time decision."

The winner between Virginia and UNCW faces the winner of East Tennessee State and Florida. A lot of folks like the Buccaneers' chances against the Gators.

Florida junior forward Devin Robinson says, "We heard it, we just can't focus on nothing like that, we just have to focus on ourselves and get better each day and focus on the scouting report and focus on what we have to do and make sure that doesn't happen.

Virginia and UNC-Wilmington tipoff at 12:40pm Thursday. The game will be shown on TruTV. Florida and East Tennessee State tipoff at approximately 3:15pm