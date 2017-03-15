Charlottesville City Council Cutting Taxes for Some Small Businesses

Charlottesville City Council is cutting taxes for hundreds of small businesses next year through something called the Business and Professional License Tax.

This new tax cut will affect 400 businesses next year, all who make between $50,000 and $100,000.

Council passed changes to the Business and Professional License Tax so that business owners who make less than $100,000 are exempt from a rate based tax.

Previously anyone who made under $50,000 had to pay the rate based tax. Now, Mayor Mike Signer says they only have to pay a flat $50 fee.

“We made this decision and we had a unanimous decision and I think it's another one of the meaningful things we've done here to create a small business friendly creative economy where these sorts of companies really thrive,” Signer said.

Companies who fall between that $50,000 to $100,000 range will save, on average, a few hundred dollars each year.

Albemarle County already has this policy in place and Signer says this is one of the reasons for proposing the tax cut. Now, the county and city policies are in sync.