Contrasting Styles on Display for UVa and UNCW in NCAA Tournament

The 5-seed Virginia men's basketball team will take on 12-seed UNC Wilmington in its first round game in the NCAA Tournament.

It is a matchup that features two teams with completely different styles.

The 'Hoos rely on defense and slowing the game down, while the Seahawks like to speed up the tempo.

Virginia hasn't played UNCW since 2010, but the Cavaliers have seen plenty of teams that play a similar style this year.

Junior forward Isaiah Wilkins says, "They shoot quick if they have it and a lot of ball screens. I would say (they are similar to) a small, scrappier, Louisville"

Junior guard Darius Thompson adds, "Notre Dame came in with four guards who score ten plus points per game, so I think its very similar to a few other teams we played"

UNC-W has four player averaging double digits, including forward Devontae Cacok.

The six-foot-seven sophomore leads the nation in shooting percentage.

UVa head coach Tony Bennett says, "That stat is still remarkable, what he's done. He's shooting 79.9 percent and I think that's because the guards are so good and he rolls, he's got good hands, he can do stuff."

Seahawks head coach Kevin Keatts says, "I got to do a better job of probably getting him the ball if he's shooting 80 percent, which is good. He allows our offense to flow. He's probably one of the best finishers that I've ever had, as a coach."

Virginia forward Isiah Wilkins is also six-seven and would be an ideal match up for Cacok.

However the junior has been dealing with strep throat, and his status for the game is questionable.

"I haven't practiced all week," says Wilkins. "I've been resting, I'm going to go out there today (in practice) and give it a try, but it's a game-time decision for me. I won't start, and then I'll see how I'm feeling, and we'll go from there."

Regardless of Wilkins' status, the 'Hoos will still roll out their Pack Line defense.

It's a style of play that limits inside penetration, but something the seahawks say they have seen throughout CAA play

"I don't see it as a challenge," says Cacok. "They're a very good defensive team, but we should be able to bypass that. We've played teams that play defense like that."

UNCW junior guard Jordan Talley says, "I think that the CAA did a good job of preparing us for a team like Virginia, because a school like the College of Charleston plays very similar to Virginia, and JMU kind of does. They don't plays as good of defense as Virginia does, but they both play similar styles."

Unlike the Seahawks, Virginia has just one player averaging double-digits in scoring: senior guard London Perrantes.

UNCW senior guard Denzel Ingram says, "He's really the focal part of their offense. We want to key on him, but we also don't want to let anyone who doesn't usually go off do too much damage to us. We really just want to contain and play our style of ball."

Perrantes says, "The way that they play defense, they press a lot. I don't think it's going to be just me making plays. Because of the press they're trying to trap and do things like that, which is going to leave other people open."

There have been 46 upsets between 12-seeds over 5-seeds since the tournament expanded to 64 teams.