UVa Women's Lax Defeats Loyola 11-7

Kelly Reese scored five goals, and the UVa women's lacrosse team defeated Loyola 11-7 on Wednesday at Klockner Stadium.

The Cavaliers led wire-to-wire against the Greyhounds, and they led by as many as five goals in the 2nd half.

Senior Posey Valis and freshman Sammy Mueller each scored twice for Virginia, while Rachel Vander Kolk made six saves in net.

UVa (3-4, 0-2 ACC) will be back in action at home against Notre Dame on Saturday at noon.