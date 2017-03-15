Augusta County Sheriff's Office Progressing with Online Presence

The Augusta County Sheriff is making progress moving his office's crime-fighting and prevention online.

Sheriff Donald Smith campaigned on a promise of better communication between the office and the people it protects.

He's started the office's first Facebook page to post community messages and crime alerts.

A new and upgraded website allows people to file general crime reports online, without having to wait for a deputy to respond.

“As technology progresses and community needs progress, we have more and more people moving into Augusta County and i feel like this is a step in the right direction for us to be a proactive department versus a reactive department,” said Smith.

The sheriff's office also added two Safe Exchange Zone parking spaces monitored by surveillance cameras.

People can meet there to pick-up items from Craigslist or other online sellers, parents can also exchange custody of children.