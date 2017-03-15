Commonwealth's Atty. Tracci Under Consideration to Become a US Attorney

Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci could be in the running for a federal job.

Tracci's name is one of several being floated around Capitol Hill to become the next U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

NBC29 has obtained a letter circulating among lawmakers, including Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, as well as Republican Representatives Bob Goodlatte and Tom Garrett.

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association is throwing its full weight behind Tracci for the position.

Tracci served as deputy assistant attorney general at the United States Department of Justice.

He also served as a special assistant United States attorney in the Charlottesville Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.

The U.S. attorney is appointed by the president of the United States for a four-year term. Any appointment must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate

Rick Mountcastle has served as acting attorney for the district since January 7.

In a statement to NBC29, Tracci said, "I look forward to continued service as Commonwealth's Attorney, and am deeply honored and humbled by this letter of support from the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association."

Tracci has been the county’s commonwealth's attorney since 2016.

Right now, both Senators Warner and Kaine are accepting applications for the position to then recommend to President Donald Trump.