US Officials Calling for Immediate Release of UVA Student from North Korea

The U.S. State Department is calling on North Korea to immediately release University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier.

The announcement comes nearly a year after he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for stealing a political banner from a hotel.

Warmbier was in North Korea on a five day tour, not illegal but risky for an American. Former Democratic New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who's helped free political prisoners before, is now working for his release.

But it's not easy with Kim Jong Un in power.

"We don't know what he wants so there's nothing to bargain with there's nothing to know how to make a deal to get this kid out and in the meantime he sits there, suffering and sometimes forgotten," said Richardson.

Kim Jong Un has released American prisoners before, in November of 2014 Matthew Miller and Kenneth Bae were both freed.