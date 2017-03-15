McIntyre Announces Candidacy for Rio District of Albemarle School Board

Mary McIntyre announcing her candidacy for the Rio District of the Albemarle County School Board

A part-time teacher is running for a spot on the Albemarle County School Board.

Mary McIntyre announced her candidacy for the Rio District seat Wednesday afternoon at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Northside Library.

McIntyre teaches reading intervention at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School, but says she will resign from that position if she is elected.

The Rio District seat is currently held by Pam Moynihan, who announced last week that she will not be seeking reelection.