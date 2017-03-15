Charlottesville to Hold Public Meeting on Parking Downtown

Anyone with an opinion on the future of parking in downtown Charlottesville is invited to make their voices heard next week.

The Economic Development Office is hosting a meeting next week at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall.

The city's new parking manager, Rick Siebert, will update people on the city's Parking Action Plan, including the pilot program for metered on-street parking.

Downtown business owners and the public are encouraged to attend and bring questions and concerns.

The meeting is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.