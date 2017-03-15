UVA Center for Politics Hosting Leadership Program

More than 20 leaders from countries in the Middle East and North Africa are finding common ground among their diverse cultures.

The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics is hosting them for a month-long leadership program.

During workshop sessions they talk about many hot button topics, like politics and interfaith communication.

“We get together for dinners, lunches and we talk about our challenges and the things we want to change in our communities and I think there's absolutely nothing better than that,” said Hind Touissate, who is from Morocco.

These discussions aim to improve communication back home to avoid conflict in the future.

The fellows will stay in Charlottesville until late March.