Sen. Deeds and Del. Toscano to Hold Town Hall Meeting at MHS

25th District Senator Creigh Deeds and 57th District Delegate David Toscano want to hear the community's concerns.

The Democratic lawmakers will host a public town hall meeting at Monticello High School on Tuesday, March 28.

They plan to share insights from the most recent General Assembly session, as well as answer questions and listen to concerns from the public.

The town hall is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.at Monticello High School.