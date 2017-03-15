Sentencing Delayed for Culpeper Man Convicted of Murder in Charlottesville

A Culpeper man convicted of murdering a Charlottesville man in 2015 has to wait a little longer to learn his punishment.

Twenty-six-year-old Jerome Jordan Eaddy appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday, March 15. Eaddy was expected to be sentenced for murdering 31-year-old Floyd Alston Jr., but that will now be rescheduled due to his request for new counsel.

Attorney Jessica Phillips had been representing Eaddy since he was charged, and through trial.

According to investigators, Eaddy and Pierre Gerard Augustine entered Alston’s home on South 1st Street on November 21, 2015. A third man, Bryan Page, waited in a getaway car.

The prosecution acknowledged during the trial that Augustine likely fired the fatal shot through Alston's heart, but argued Eaddy was responsible since he orchestrated the robbery.

Page took a plea deal, and testified as a witness for the prosecution. Augustine is scheduled to stand trial sometime in July 2017.

Phillips never presented evidence or called any witnesses during the three-day trial.

November 30, 2016, a jury found Eaddy guilty of first-degree murder in the commission of a robbery and attempted robbery. Jurors recommended he serve a prison sentence of 25 years.

Wednesday, Judge Richard Moore granted Eaddy's request for new counsel.

The court has until April 17 to appoint the new attorney.