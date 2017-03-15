Sessions Pushes New Tough-on-Crime Justice Agenda in Richmond

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions is continuing to push his tough-on-crime agenda, this time to law enforcement officials in Richmond.

Sessions spoke to police and federal officials Wednesday in Richmond. He further underscored his efforts to make fighting street violence a top mission of the Justice Department.

"A new challenge of violent crime in our nation is real and the task that lies before us is clear,” said Sessions.

Sessions was invited by Dana Boente, the acting deputy attorney general, who is also well-known for his years of service at the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

In his first month in office, Sessions has repeatedly cited the need for harsh sentences for the most violent criminals, particularly those who use guns. He has stressed the need to try gun cases in federal court, where they can carry longer sentences in faraway prisons.

Sessions says overall violent offenses are near historic lows in this country, but recent years have seen a noticeable uptick.

"We need to resist the temptation to ignore or downplay the trends we're seeing out there," said Sessions.

His plan for combating those rates includes an assessment of what's working and what could be improved when it comes to enforcement at the Department of Justice.

Sessions also says gangs and traffickers must be dismantled and the country must change its attitude toward drug use.

"We have too much of a tolerance for drug use - psychologically, politically, morally. We need to say as Nancy Reagan said 'just say no'. Don't do it," said Sessions. "Lives are at stake, and we're not going to worry about being fashionable."

Sessions is also troubled by the popularity of illegal drugs - at higher purity levels and lower costs. He says organized crime networks are feeding an addiction crisis, and those organizations are powered by an arsenal of cash and weapons.

"Illegal drugs are flooding across our Southern border and into cities of our country, bringing violence, addiction and destruction," said Sessions.

Sessions said in the short run, police and prosecutors must pick up arrests of drug dealers, but in the long run, he believes addiction treatment and prevention will turn things around.

While some of these initiatives appeal to both sides of the aisle, Democrats in Richmond took the opportunity to call for Sessions' resignation.

Democratic Party of Virginia Chair Susan Swecker told reporters that Sessions should step down. She says his failure to disclose a meeting with a Russian ambassador during his confirmation hearing unacceptable.

"I think we're at a very critical stage in our dangerous, fragile times in our country. There's some very serious questions that have not been answered," said Swecker. "We need to get to the bottom of it."

NBC29 asked Sessions to clarify his stance on marijuana - medical and recreational use. He says he thinks its medical value has been over-hyped but there could be some benefits. While he's deeply opposed to recreational use, Sessions stopped short of saying he would devote federal resources to go after states that have already made pot legal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.