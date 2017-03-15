Police Investigate Body Found Outside on East Jefferson Street

Charlottesville police officers on the scene of a death investigation along East Jefferson Street.
Charlottesville police officers on the scene of a death investigation along East Jefferson Street. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating how a man died sometime early Wednesday.
The body of a 58-year-old man was found on the front porch of a building along the 1000 block of East Jefferson Street around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.
Investigators say the man's death is not considered suspicious.
A medical examiner will determine a manner and cause of death.
03/15/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On today’s date at approximately 7:35 a.m., officers with the Charlottesville Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Jefferson St. for the report of a body being found on the front porch of a structure with offices.
Upon arrival, a 58-year-old male was found deceased.
At this time there does not appear to be anything suspicious however the manner and cause death is still under investigation.
The male’s remains will be sent to the University of Virginia hospital for a review by a local medical examiner.