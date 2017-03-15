Police Investigate Body Found Outside on East Jefferson Street

Charlottesville police officers on the scene of a death investigation along East Jefferson Street.

Charlottesville police officers on the scene of a death investigation along East Jefferson Street.

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating how a man died sometime early Wednesday.

The body of a 58-year-old man was found on the front porch of a building along the 1000 block of East Jefferson Street around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Investigators say the man's death is not considered suspicious.

A medical examiner will determine a manner and cause of death.