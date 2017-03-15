Charlottesville City Council Sees Low Turnout at Budget Forum

Charlottesville City Council members held a community budget forum Wednesday night at CitySpace, but only four citizens showed up to speak.

An open forum is held every year before councilors finalize the budget. A brief presentation on the budget and city priorities are given before the floor opens for public input.

Residents can weigh in on how they would like the $171 million budget spent.

“As folks know, the city budget handles everything we do. It's all of our projects, all of our departments, all of our things. So this is a really good opportunity to tell council what's important to you - the citizens - and let them know that as they're working through this process,” said city spokesperson Miriam Dickler.

Councilors say it's important that citizens have input in the budget process, especially when it comes to setting taxes and deciding where that money is spent.

If people don't come to these budget sessions, their priorities won't be represented.

“Our citizens are our experts in the community, so often people know the impact of a particular budget item or the possibilities for something that an expenditure could really have an impact on. So, we really appreciate it when people come to these meetings and tell us how the budget affects them,” said council member Kristin Szakos.

City council is hosting a public hearing on the budget with specific attention on the real estate tax rate Monday, March 20. That meeting will be in city council chambers.