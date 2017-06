03/15/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:



Charlottesville, VA - The Charlottesville Fire Department responded for a report of a building on fire in the Walker Square apartment complex.



The call was dispatched at 12:34 a.m. The first engine company arrived at 12:39 a.m. in front of building number 735 with a small fire on the exterior of the building.



The fire was contained to a flower box and the exterior door. The fire was marked contained and under control within minutes of the first arriving units.



Five engine companies, one aerial company, one medic unit, and a battalion chief were assigned to the call for service.

The occupant was home at the time of the fire, this aided in the quick reporting and containment the fire.



The occupant was asleep at the time of the incident but was alerted by a working smoke alarm in the area of origin. The occupant was able to call 911 and begin to control the fire with a household kitchen fire extinguisher.



The Charlottesville Fire Department was able to limit damages to an estimated $10,000.



There were no injuries, and the fire was determined to be unintentional at this time.